Verb Technology (VERB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VERB opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.80. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verb Technology by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Verb Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 32.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

