Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st.
Electra Battery Materials Price Performance
Shares of ELBM opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Electra Battery Materials has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Company Profile
Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.
See Also
