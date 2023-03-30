Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of ELBM opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Electra Battery Materials has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 144,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

