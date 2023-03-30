Uxin (UXIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Uxin to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Uxin has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. On average, analysts expect Uxin to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.66. Uxin has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Uxin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG GP A LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 11,733,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 5,022,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 290,980 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.