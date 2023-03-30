Uxin (UXIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Uxin to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Uxin has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. On average, analysts expect Uxin to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Uxin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.66. Uxin has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Uxin
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uxin (UXIN)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.