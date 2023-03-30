Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $125.80

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

DY stock opened at $95.17 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

