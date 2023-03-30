Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target at $52.00

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $49.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

