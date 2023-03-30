Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE:HGV opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

