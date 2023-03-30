Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $654.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,842,726.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,548 shares of company stock valued at $537,319. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

