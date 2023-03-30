Brokerages Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $23.86

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

