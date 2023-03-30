Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $31.14

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.