CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $20.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.7 %

CarGurus stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarGurus by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

