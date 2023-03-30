Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) PT at $34.08

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,494 shares of company stock worth $9,163,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.