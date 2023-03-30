Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Price Target at GBX 627.83

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 627.83 ($7.71).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.42) to GBX 405 ($4.98) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Numis Securities raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.20) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.21) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 593.60 ($7.29) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,374.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 598.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 567.47. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 681 ($8.37).
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
