Brokerages Set First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Price Target at $14.40

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

FA opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

