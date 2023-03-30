Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $55.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. William Blair started coverage on Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

CUTR opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $462.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 188,103 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.4% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 124,983 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 808.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after buying an additional 632,612 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

