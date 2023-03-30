Analysts Set Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT at $46.17

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ALBO opened at $44.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albireo Pharma

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

In other Albireo Pharma news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,873 shares of company stock valued at $169,731. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 515,615 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,362,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after acquiring an additional 242,710 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 57.1% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 399,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 394,595 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

