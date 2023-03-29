Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.