Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.