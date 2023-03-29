Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.53 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 53,298 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

