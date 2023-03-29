Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 488.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.51. The company has a market cap of $387.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

