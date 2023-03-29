First Command Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

