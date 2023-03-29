iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

