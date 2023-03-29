Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $273.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

