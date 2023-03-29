Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 213 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.93. The company has a market cap of $298.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

