Crescent Sterling Ltd. Invests $806,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $243,240,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

