Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

