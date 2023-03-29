Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,796 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

