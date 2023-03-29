Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 878 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

