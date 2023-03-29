Intrua Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

