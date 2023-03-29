Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.93. The company has a market capitalization of $298.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

