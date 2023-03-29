Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,953 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

