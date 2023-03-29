MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MAG Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAG Silver Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

