Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.72.

NVDA stock opened at $264.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.33 billion, a PE ratio of 151.78, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

