Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

