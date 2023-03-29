Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $181,239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 114.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

FDX opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.77. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

