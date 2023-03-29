Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 656 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.