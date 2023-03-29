iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 742.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $242.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

