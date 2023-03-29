Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 227.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,206 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

RTX opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

