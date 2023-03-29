2,119 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

