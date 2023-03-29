Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $273.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.