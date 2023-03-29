Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $14.82 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

