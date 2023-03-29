Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

