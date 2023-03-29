Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 58,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 381,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 73,145 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 238,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

