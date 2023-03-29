POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 350,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

