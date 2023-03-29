Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,921 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

