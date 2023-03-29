Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

