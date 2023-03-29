Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $225.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

