Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.