First Command Bank Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Command Bank lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

