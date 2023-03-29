Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DE opened at $395.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.82.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.