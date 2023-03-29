Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.42. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $414.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

